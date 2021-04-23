Supreme Court concludes considering petitions on Port City Bill

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka today concluded the consideration of petitions filed challenging the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill.

The Bill was taken up for consideration for the fifth consecutive day today.

The Supreme Court has informed that it will convey its decision on the Bill to the Speaker of Parliament in due course.

Several petitions were filed challenging the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), Centre for Policy Alternatives, Venerable Muruttetuwe Ananda Thero, and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) lawmaker Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe were among those who had filed the petitions. (Colombo Gazette)