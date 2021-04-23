Siyambalapitiya to head committee to probe Parliament incidents

A committee chaired by Deputy Speaker Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has been appointed to look into the incidents that took place in Parliament on April 21, 2021.

The committee is also responsible of recommending measures to be taken in order to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future, the Parliament media unit said today.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced that Ministers Chamal Rajapaksa, Keheliya Rambukwella, State Minister Susil Premajayantha, Members of Parliament Anura Priyadharshana Yapa, Imthiaz Bakeer Markar, Ranjith Madduma Bandara and M. A. Sumanthiran have been appointed as members of the Committee.

The Speaker had yesterday expressed regret over the behaviour of some MPs at the time and said that appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.

The Government and opposition had yesterday called on the Speaker to investigate some incidents which took place in Parliament the previous day.

Leader of the House Minister Dinesh Gunawardena told the Speaker that one incident was that of Badulla District MP Tissakutti Arachchi being assaulted near the entrance of Parliament.

Minister Dinesh Gunawardena said the second instance is that of certain documents that contain questionable content being seized by the Parliament Police.

Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa had also called on the Speaker to investigate some MPs live streaming Parliament proceedings via social media.

Responding to the Parliamentarians, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena had then announced that a probe will be launched into the incidents. (Colombo Gazette)