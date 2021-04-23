No lockdown or travel restrictions over the weekend

By Easwaran Rutnam

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva says there is no move to enforce a lockdown or travel restrictions over the weekend.

Instead, he says local area isolation orders will be issued if the virus is found to be spreading in a specific area.

However, the Commander urged the public to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travel.

General Shavendra Silva said that enforcing restrictions on the public is not the way forward.

Instead, he says the public should act with responsibility to ensure the coronavirus does not spread further.

He said that before the Sinhala and Tamil New Year the coronavirus situation was kept under control.

However, he said that the number of infections rose over the past few days.

General Shavendra Silva also said that the number of Covid infected people is expected to rise over the next few days.

As a result, he urged the public to strictly follow the health guidelines to contain the spread.

Principal Advisor to the President, Lalith Weeratunga, said that some people expected the Government to implement strict restrictions over the next few days.

However, he noted that enforcing a lockdown will impact the economy and the public and so it was decided not to enforce a lockdown. (Colombo Gazette)