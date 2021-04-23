More young people now found to be infected in Sri Lanka

More young people have now been found to be infected with the coronavirus in Sri Lanka, Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena said today.

The health authorities also said that the virus is now airborne as opposed to only transmitting through contact.

Speaking at a special media briefing, Dr. Asela Gunawardena said that the new variant of the coronavirus has been found to be affecting young people and not just senior citizens.

With the virus spreading among young people the Government says steps will be taken to use the ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine on young people.

According to the health authorities the ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine can be used on young people while Pfizer vaccine can also be used on young people.

Sri Lanka is in talks to purchase the ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine. (Colombo Gazette)