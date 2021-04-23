Manil Fernando nominated for post of President of FFSL

The nominations for the upcoming elections of the Football Federation of Sri Lanka (FFSL) closed at 11am on the 20th April 2021 for the period of 2021 to 2025.

Accordingly, Dr. V Manil Fernando the President of the Kalutara Football League was nominated for the post of President of the FFSL by 42 out of 61 Football Leagues affiliated to the FFSL with voting rights.

Dr. V Manil Fernando’s team comprises of

Post of Vice President

Saif Yusoof – President of Mercantile Football League and founder owner of Colombo FC and Managing Director EFL.

Kanchana Jayaratne – President of Rathnapura FL and the President of the Sri Lanka Volleyball association

G A Davidson – President of the Mannar FL and the worship mayor of the city of Mannar

Abdul Gaffar – President of Mawanella FL

Post of Secretary

Anura De Silva – President Polgahawela FL

Post of DY Secretary (Admin)

T. H. S. Indika – Secretary Matara FL

Post of DY Secretary (Tech)

Rohitha Fernando – President Wennappuwa FL

Post of Treasurer

Suthagar Thiyagarajah – Treasurer (National Service Soccer Association) NSSA

Post of Asst. Treasurer