Hilton partners with SPAR supermarkets to celebrate Earth Day

In celebration of Earth Day, 1200 re-usable grocery bags made from denim waste material was distributed amongst customers at 4 selected SPAR Supermarket outlets today. Keeping the promise of Hilton’s Travel with Purpose Initiative which is the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy to drive responsible travel and tourism globally, Hilton Colombo and Hilton Colombo Residences partnered with SPAR Supermarket outlets in Union Place, Negombo, Pepiliyana and Thalawathugoda for this worthy cause. This project is aimed at encouraging the “3 Rs” principle of sustainable development – Reduce, Re-use and Recycle; helping to cut down on the use of plastic and the amount of waste we throw away contributing towards conserving natural resources, landfill space and energy.

Amongst the captured are Linda Geibing – Travel with Purpose Champion for Asia Pacific and General Manager Hilton Colombo Residences flanked by Martin Schoeman – CEO of SPAR Sri Lanka (PVT) Ltd, Kumar De Silva – COO of SPAR Sri Lanka (PVT) Ltd, Gigi De Silva – Marketing Communications Manager and Yasanthi Wadugodapitiya – Food & Beverage Promotions Manager & CSR Champion Hilton Colombo and Sameera Ranasinghe – CSR Champion Hilton Colombo Residences.