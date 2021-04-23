Facebook ASP Supports 1000+ Sri Lankan brands in its first year of operation

On 1st April 2020, Roar Digital was officially appointed Facebook’s Authorised Sales Partner (ASP) in Sri Lanka.

Despite the obstacles posed by COVID-19, Roar as the Facebook ASP undertook the challenge of unlocking a more accessible and affordable digital landscape for Sri Lankan advertisers to not only survive but thrive.

Like millions of businesses worldwide, the pandemic paralysed most traditional businesses that relied primarily on sales from their brick and mortar stores to function. Forced to adapt to a ‘new normal’ during lockdowns, many brands turned to e-commerce and Facebook advertising to market their products and services.

“The current climate has made it clear that digital transformation has become a necessity to thrive,” said Roar Global Co-Founder Mustafa Kassim. “During a period of uncertainty, it’s a privilege to be able to support our local advertisers and businesses in navigating their growth within the digital landscape.”

By harnessing the potential of Facebook’s advertising services, Roar Digital was able to equip local businesses with the tools and mastery to expand and circumvent COVID-19 barriers during a time of uncertainty.

From supporting Sri Lankan brands in setting up their digital storefronts (i.e., Facebook and Instagram shops), assisting them to acquire potential high-value customers through Facebook leads, and educating both their clientele and the local public on various campaign optimisation tactics to drive maximum ROI, Roar Digital strives to deliver quality services to aid advertisers in achieving their business objectives.

One year since their inception, the dynamic team, hailing from diverse backgrounds, has serviced over 1,000 reputed multinational and local brands, including 50 digital agencies, and fulfilled over 2,830 support hours to their customers.