Allianz Lanka launches Women in Leadership, Employee Resource Group

As part of its global initiative to advocate for greater diversity and inclusion, Allianz Lanka, one of Sri Lanka’s leading insurance companies, recently launched the Allianz Lanka Women in Leadership, Employee Resource Group (WIL ERG).

The launch took place at Hilton Colombo Residences, with the participation of Anusha Thavarajah – Regional Chief Executive Officer, Life & Health for Asia Pacific and Regional Patron for WIL ERG, Shiromal Cooray – Director Allianz Insurance Lanka Ltd., and Allianz Life Insurance Lanka Ltd., and local Patron for WIL ERG, Dr. Sulochana Segera – Founder/Chairperson of Women in Management Sri Lanka, Maldives and Canada, Gany Subramaniam – CEO Allianz Insurance Lanka Ltd., and Jayalal Hewawasam – CEO Allianz Life Insurance Lanka Ltd. Members of the management team and representatives from each department and branch were also present at the occasion.

The WIL Employee Resource Group seeks to provide consistent support toward the careers, professional and personal development of all female employees of Allianz Lanka. This will be given by way of empowerment, learning, education, and training. In addition, this initiative will include monthly catch ups, company-wide education events offering professional development and smaller-format collaboration opportunities, which will connect and offer leadership development opportunities. Reflecting its objective of creating an environment where people with diverse backgrounds can bring their whole self to work, the Employee Resource Group committee consists of representatives from each department.

Speaking at the launch event, Gany Subramaniam – CEO – Allianz Insurance Lanka Ltd., said, “Women in Leadership Employee Resource Group is a global initiative and we are pleased to launch this in Sri Lanka, as we believe the best investment that can be made is in our own people. As a company that continuously seeks to support the community, in addition to the personal development work that will be carried out, the Employee Resource Group will extend its support to selected CSR projects throughout the year. We are confident that this initiative will truly empower and further develop the women in leadership within Allianz while also positively impacting the community around us.”

The Women in Leadership Employee Resource Group is a further extension of Allianz International’s goal to strengthen its commitment to diversity and inclusivity as part of the ‘One Allianz Culture’ transformational journey. The company aims to foster an inclusive community, where each employee is encouraged to succeed regardless of their gender or age.