SriLankan Airlines aircraft damaged at Malé Airport

A SriLankan Airlines flight has been damaged while at the Malé International Airport in the Maldives.

Issuing a statement, SriLankan Airlines said the damaged aircraft has been identified as SriLankan Airlines flight UL116.

It had been damaged after a ground support vehicle had collided with the aircraft while it was parked at the Malé International Airport yesterday (21).

Minor structural damage had occurred to the tail section, the horizontal stabilizer, of the aircraft in the incident, the National Carrier said.

SriLankan Airlines said its Engineering team based at the Malé International Airport have commenced working to replace the affected parts and return the aircraft to service. (Colombo Gazette)