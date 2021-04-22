Sri Lanka to bring back 12 fishermen arrested in Myanmar

Sri Lanka is to bring back 12 fishermen arrested in Myanmar, the Foreign Ministry said today.

The Foreign Ministry said that it has taken steps to repatriate the 12 Sri Lankan fishermen arrested in Myanmar, tomorrow (23).

The Foreign Ministry stated that the fishermen were released after several rounds of talks with the Government of Myanmar.

They will be flown from Yangon in Myanmar to Singapore tomorrow on Singapore Airlines flight SQ761 and will be flown to Colombo on Singapore Airlines flight SQ468 from Singapore.

The fishermen released from custody in Myanmar have been identified as A.C.I. Fernando, L.A. Nirmitha Srilal, H.S. Chaminda, H.S. Jayantha, D.K.S.S. Hemachandra, D.M.K. Madushanka, K.M. Fernando, S. Nanayakkara, W.N. Fernando, T.K.N. Peiris, J.K.S. Lal Perera and W.A.S. Fernando.

The Foreign Ministry said that arrangements have been made to quarantine the fishermen under current health procedures. (Colombo Gazette)