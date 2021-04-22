Reopening of universities postponed by two weeks

The Government has decided to postpone the reopening of all State universities by two weeks because of the coronavirus situation.

Education Minister Professor G.L. Peiris told Parliament today that the resumption of academic activities of universities will not commence on 27th April.

Professor Peiris said the postponement was due to the prevalent coronavirus situation in the country.

He further said steps have been taken to inform the administrations of all universities in this regard.

The Education Ministry had earlier decided to temporarily suspend academic activities for all universities due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)