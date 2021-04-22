Public urged to cancel trips as next three weeks critical

By Easwaran Rutnam

The public have been urged to cancel trips over the next few days, especially during the upcoming weekend, as the next three weeks will be critical in attempts to prevent a major rise in the number of people infected with the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva said that the manner in which the public behaved over the past seven to ten days has resulted in a rise in the number of people found to be infected with the coronavirus.

He said that the next three weeks to one month will be critical to ensure the situation does not spiral out of control.

General Shavendra Silva said that most people would have planned leisure trips over the upcoming weekend.

He urged them to reconsider and cancel such trips, including visits to Nuwara Eliya.

“Failure to do so puts you at the risk of contracting the coronavirus,” he said.

The Army Commander also urged organisers of public events and gatherings to cancel such events.

He also urged the public to ensure they wear face masks when leaving home as the virus could be spreading among society.

State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control Sudarshani Fernandopulle had said earlier that the health authorities have decided to strictly enforce the health guidelines.

She said that the guidelines will be strictly enforced over the next several weeks.

The Health Ministry has also decided to take legal action against anyone violating the health guidelines. (Colombo Gazette)