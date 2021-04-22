Over 170 people test positive for Covid in Kurunegala

Over 170 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Kurunegala during a 24-hour period.

Officials said that 171 people tested positive for the virus in Kurunegala during a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Of them, 100 were detected in Wellawa and 59 in Kuliyapitiya, the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 said.

Yesterday the Government announced that the Thittawellagala Grama Niladhari (GN) Division in Kurunegala has been placed under isolation.

The Government said that the area has been placed under isolation with immediate effect.

The 171 people detected with the virus in Kurunegala are among 578 individuals who tested positive for the virus in Sri Lanka during a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

The 578 includes 51 in Puttalam, 43 people in Colombo, 43 in Gampaha and 42 in Kalutara.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 said that there were also 62 Sri Lankans who returned from overseas among the 578 individuals who tested positive for the virus in Sri Lanka.

The 578 infections is the highest number detected in Sri Lanka in the past several weeks. (Colombo Gazette)