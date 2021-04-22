Kuliyapitiya in Kurunegala placed under isolation

The Kuliyapitiya Police division in the Kurunegala District has been placed under isolation, the Government said today.

Over 170 people had tested positive for the coronavirus in Kurunegala yesterday.

Officials said that 171 people tested positive for the virus in Kurunegala during a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Of them, 100 were detected in Wellawa and 59 in Kuliyapitiya, the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 said.

Yesterday the Government announced that the Thittawellagala Grama Niladhari (GN) Division in Kurunegala had been placed under isolation. (Colombo Gazette)