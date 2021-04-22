Health Promotion Bureau Director Dr. Palitha Karunapema removed

Director of the Health Promotion Bureau Dr. Palitha Karunapema has been removed from his post.

The Health Promotion Bureau said Dr. Karunapema has received a transfer, ending his role as the institution’s Director.

Dr. Palitha Karunapema played a key role in the health sector since the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The Health Promotion Bureau further said as a specialist Doctor, he had guided the public by providing constant briefings and advise with regard to the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)

