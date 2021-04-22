Deadly blast hits luxury venue in Quetta

The Pakistani Taliban have claimed the attack, without giving details.

In recent months the group, and other militant organisations, have stepped up attacks in tribal areas near the border with Afghanistan.

Footage of the blast was shared on social media in the aftermath, showing a fire raging in the hotel’s car park.

The Serena Hotel is the best known in Quetta, and provides accommodation for government officials and visiting dignitaries.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad told Pakistani broadcaster ARY News TV that “a car that was full of explosives exploded in the hotel” while news agency AFP cited him as saying it was “an act of terrorism”.