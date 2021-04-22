CID summons Harin to question on Easter attacks

Parliamentarian Harin Fernando has been summoned before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) tomorrow.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP told Colombo Gazette that he has been instructed to report to the CID at 10am tomorrow.

MP Fernando said he has been summoned to record a statement in connection to investigations into the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

The Opposition MP claimed that he has been told that a statement was required as he has contradicted earlier statements made to the CID and the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to probe the Easter attacks.

He said the statements alleged to have been contradicted are linked to the statements that were recorded from his father earlier.

MP Harin Fernando pointed out that after testifying before the PCoI on Easter attacks, he had been cleared by the Commission itself.

He said however, the CID was now in possession of the telephone conversation records of his father and sister. (Colombo Gazette)