China’s Defence Minister to arrive in Sri Lanka next week

China’s Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe will arrive in Sri Lanka on an official visit next week.

The Government Information Department said General Wei will undertake a three-day State visit to Sri Lanka from 27th– 29th April.

He is expected to hold bilateral discussions with Government leaders and officials, making it one of the highest level visits undertaken by a Chinese Government official since the Rajapaksa Government was sworn into power.

During his visit, Wei will hold discussions with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and other leading Government officials.

This is the second highest visit to be undertaken by a Chinese official to Sri Lanka following senior Chinese diplomat, Yang Jiechi’s visit in October. (Colombo Gazette)