University of Wisconsin Psychology Degree offered at AIC Campus

Attractive Financial Grant for the Highest Ranked American Psychology degree.

AIC Campus, one of the leading transnational higher education providers in Sri Lanka, is presenting students who want to pursue a career in Psychology with the opportunity to obtain the highest-ranked psychology degree in Sri Lanka – the world-class Bachelor of Science (BSc) Psychology Degree from the University of Wisconsin Parkside, USA.

Partner University and Rankings

The University of Wisconsin Parkside, USA ranked 65th in the QS Global World Ranking is also recognized by the US Department of Education, The Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an independent corporation that is one of six regional institutional accreditors in the USA, University of Wisconsin System as well as locally by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It is 49th in the Times Higher

Education Ranking World University Rankings 2021, 65th in the US College Rankings 2021, and 33rd in the World Reputation Rankings 2020.

Program Details

The internationally-recognized Bachelor of Science (BSc) Psychology is a 4-year degree that can be conveniently completed in Sri Lanka in just 3 years thanks to AIC Campus as it is an internal degree. All lectures are conducted by AIC Campus’s lecture panel of friendly, knowledgeable industry experts. Having the chance to obtain this degree in Sri Lanka also means that students get to pursue their dream of obtaining a US degree while benefiting from the comfort and safety of their home country and enjoying life with their current friends. The degree program is recognized amongst 78 International Study Partners in Australia, Canada, the USA, New Zealand, Europe, and many more countries. On completion, the students can pursue diverse job options such as neuropsychologist, psychologist, psychotherapist, psychology assistant, health psychology, child psychologists, sport psychology, social psychologist, forensic psychology, educational psychology, and organizational psychology.

Contact AIC on

Hotline: 077 9779 933

Email address : [email protected] and [email protected]

UWP web page : https://www.aicedu.lk/university-of-wisconsin-parkside.php