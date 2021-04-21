Turkey to enhance defence cooperation with Sri Lanka

Turkey has sought to enhance defence cooperation with Sri Lanka, the Foreign Ministry said today.

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Turkey M. Rizvi Hassen, called on the Minister of National Defence of Turkey Hulusi Akar in Ankara.

The meeting was constructive and focused further enhancing defence cooperation between Sri Lanka and Turkey.

The Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry said that during the meeting, the Minister expressed Turkey’s willingness to strengthen cooperation in the defence sector with Sri Lanka and shared with the Ambassador the developments of the Turkish defence manufacturing industry and Turkey’s success in counter terrorism operations against listed terror outfits.

The Minister further briefed the Ambassador with regard to the high-level military delegation exchanges and arrangements for 15th International Defense Industry Fair 2021 (IDEF) which is to be held in Istanbul. (Colombo Gazette)