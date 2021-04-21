SLPP says it is not heading for a split

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is not heading for a split, SLPP Parliamentarian and Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said.

He said that there is a solid understanding among the alliance members of the SLPP.

“There are 12 political parties in the umbrella organization of the SLPP and we are working very cordially,” he said.

Rambukwella said that while there maybe some misunderstandings and disagreements eventually an agreement is reached.

“There are no misunderstandings running into the extent of a separation. That is what people want to see but you will never see that,” he said.

He said that some alliance members wanting to hold separate May Day rallies is not an issue.

Rambukwella said that even in the past political parties who were part of other alliances had staged separate May Day rallies.

However, he said that when an election was held they came together on one stage. (Colombo Gazette)