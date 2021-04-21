Public urged to remain calm as Covid infections rise

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Government has called for calm as the number of coronavirus infections in Sri Lanka began to see a rapid increase following the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Cabinet co-spokesman Dr. Ramesh Pathirana said that the Government is confident the health authorities will be able to bring the situation under control.

He said that just before the New Year the authorities had urged the public to closely follow the health guidelines.

However, he said it was regretted that most people failed to follow the guidelines during the New Year.

“At the same time we say there is no need for unnecessary panic,” Dr. Pathirana said.

He said that after the first wave and second wave the health authorities were able to contain and control the spread.

“We were able to limit the number of deaths and infections among the public,” he said.

Dr. Ramesh Pathirana said that the Government and health authorities are closely monitoring the current situation.

He said the Government is confident the rise in numbers will be brought under control so the public should not panic.

The Cabinet co-spokesman also noted that nearly one million people in Colombo and Gampaha have been vaccinated so the chances of the virus spreading is limited.

He said that apart from the current steps taken, further measures to contain the spread of the virus will be taken, if required. (Colombo Gazette)