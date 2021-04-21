Parliament observes a minute silence for victims of Easter attacks

Parliament today observed one minute silence for the victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

The one-minute silence was observed after Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa made a special statement in Parliament today.

Ruling party MPs wore black armbands in Parliament today while most opposition MPs were dressed in black.

In his statement to Parliament today, the Prime Minister assured justice for the victims of the deadly attacks.

He said that legal action is being taken based on the report of the Presidential Commission on the Easter Sunday attacks.

Over 260 people, including foreigners, were killed in the attacks targeting churches and hotels. (Colombo Gazette)

(Await more)