Opposition questions right of Chinese Embassy to organise visits to Port City

The opposition today questioned the right of the Chinese Embassy in Colombo to organise visits to the Colombo Port City for Parliamentarians.

Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Harshana Rajakaruna said that an SMS had been sent today saying a visit to the Colombo Port City organised by the Chinese Embassy for Parliamentarians had been postponed.

He said the study visit to the Port City was scheduled to take place on 22 April after Parliament sittings.

However an SMS was sent by Parliament to the MPs saying the visit organised by the Chinese Embassy had been postponed.

Rajakaruna said that in the past the Urban Development Authority (UDA) had organised such visits to the Colombo Port City and not the Chinese Embassy.

He questioned the right for the Chinese Embassy to organise visits for MPs to property which belongs to Sri Lanka in Colombo.

The MP called on Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to look into the matter. (Colombo Gazette)