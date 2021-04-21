Health authorities issue coronavirus red alert

By Easwaran Rutnam

Health authorities issued a coronavirus red alert last night as an increase in patients being admitted to hospital was observed.

The Health Promotion Bureau of the Ministry of Health said that there has been an increase in the number of coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka over the past few days.

The bureau also said that there has been a rapid increase in the number of patients being admitted to hospital Intensive Care Units (ICU).

In a warning to the public, the bureau said that everyone must act with responsibility in order to avoid travel restrictions and other strict measures from being enforced like in the past.

The warning comes as parties and events are being promoted on social media, especially down South, despite the threat of the virus spreading in the country once again.

A number of beach parties and other events have been organized over the next few days even after the health authorities warned that failure to take precautions will lead to a serious situation.

Health authorities said that the failure to strictly follow the coronavirus health guidelines during the New Year has led to the current situation.

The Health Promotion Bureau said that new variants of the virus had been detected in Sri Lanka in the recent past and scientific data in this regard is currently being studied.

The public have been urged to ensure they wear face masks, maintain social distancing and wash their hands.

The Health Promotion Bureau also said that anyone suffering from a cold or cough must avoid public places while unnecessary travel should also be avoided. (Colombo Gazette)