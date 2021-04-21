Atomic Energy Board tells Chinese ship with radioactive materiel to leave Hambantota

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Sri Lanka has instructed a Chinese ship with radioactive materiel to leave Hambantota.

The ship had reportedly entered the Hambantota Port after it faced technical difficulties.

The Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Board said that it had instructed the ship not to unload any of the items on the ship at the port.

Director of the Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Board, T.M.R Tennakoon, told Colombo Gazette that the ship was carrying several containers.

Tennakoon said that a team from the Atomic Energy Board has been dispatched to Hambantota.

He said that the ship is now secure and there was no immediate threat to Sri Lanka from the hazardous items on board.

Tennakoon also said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been informed about the incident.

Operations of the port were handed over to China Merchants Port Holdings in 2017 on a 99-year lease. (Colombo Gazette)