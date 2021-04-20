Nations Trust Bank announces landmark partnership to facilitate Western Union remittances

Nations Trust Bank will offer Western Union international money transfer pay-out following a landmark partnership with MMBL Money Master. This partnership expands Nations Trust Bank’s remittance services network while increasing accessibility for customers across the country. Customers in Sri Lanka will be able to receive Western Union money transfers at more than 90 Nations Trust Bank locations in the country.

Western Union is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, with a global financial network of locations bridging more than 200 countries and territories, including Sri Lanka. Western Union has had a long-standing presence in Sri Lanka connecting Sri Lankans living and working worldwide.

MMBL Money Master is the brand name of MMBL Money Transfer (Pvt) Ltd which is a joint venture between Mercantile Merchant Bank & Aitken Spence PLC. MMBL Money Master is the largest representative for Western Union in Sri Lanka and operates through their network of over 2000 locations.

Nations Trust Bank PLC is among the top 15 business establishments in Sri Lanka as ranked by Business Today. Stemming from its vision of “helping people and businesses by providing financial services and information to achieve their goals and aspirations in a sustainable way”, the Bank serves a diverse range of customers across both individual and corporate, with an enviable portfolio of banking and financial products and services. Strongly focused on digital empowerment through cutting-edge digital banking technologies, the Bank is a pioneer in many innovative customer centric banking solutions such as extended banking hours, and FriMi – Sri Lanka’s first digital banking experience. Delivering premium value, service and connecting its Card Members to rewarding experiences and opportunities Nations Trust Bank PLC is an issuer and sole acquirer of American Express Cards in Sri Lanka. The Bank operates 96 branches across the country and has an ATM network covering 127 locations and 48 Cash Deposit & Withdrawal Machines, plus more than 3,700 ATMs on the Lanka Pay Network.