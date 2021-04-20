MP Wijeyadasa’s son arrested over accident in Rajagiriya

MP Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe’s son Rakitha Rajapakshe has been arrested in connection to an accident reported in the Welikada area in Rajagiriya.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said four individuals had been injured in the accident.

He said Rakitha Rajapaksha’s car had collided with another car under the Rajagiriya flyover last night.

Last week (16), Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe claimed he was verbally abused and threatened by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He said that the President had abused him during a telephone conversation.

Rajapakshe said the President had contacted him after he had raised concerns over the Port City Economic Commission Bill and the serious implications that may arise from it.

The SLPP thereafter announced that it will initiate disciplinary action on MP Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe after he criticised the Government and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (Colombo Gazette)