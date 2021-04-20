May Day rallies suspended

A decision has been taken to suspend all rallies and events held in view of Labour Day, which is commemorated on 1st May, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva announced today.

He said the decision was taken after assessing the prevalent coronavirus situation in the country.

General Silva said a common consensus was reached to cancel all events for Labour Day during a meeting between the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 and political party representatives that was held today.

Earlier today, former President Maithripala Sirisena announced that the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has decided to hold its own May Day rally in Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)