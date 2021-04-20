LANKATILES donates high-end ventilator to Colombo North Teaching Hospital – Ragama

Yet again demonstrating its credentials as a truly Sri Lankan company, the nation’s leading tile manufacturer, LANKATILES, took the initiative to donate a ventilator to the Coronary Care Unit of the Colombo North Teaching Hospital – Ragama. The ventilator, a Hamilton C3 machine worth Rs. 4.3 million, has been touted as a high-end, world-class solution suitable for all patient groups.

Present at the official hand-over of the ventilator to the Hospital was Mr Mahendra Jayasekera, Managing Director of Lanka Walltiles PLC and Lanka Tiles PLC, Dr. S. P. A. Liyanage Ranaweera, Director of Colombo North Teaching Hospital – Ragama and Dr. Sanjeewa Rajapakse, Consultant Cardiologist of Colombo North Teaching Hospital – Ragama. At a time when state-of-the-art equipment are urgently needed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, LANKATILES reaffirms its commitment to help frontline hospital staff in their efforts at reducing the spread of the virus and at easing patient numbers, a commitment the company remains ready to stand by at all times in the interests of the country.