Harin claims Shani unearthed intelligence officer’s link to Easter attacks

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Harin Fernando today claimed that former Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Director Shani Abeysekara had unearthed links between an intelligence officer and the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

Fernando told Parliament that Abeysekara had traced the links between the intelligence officer and the Easter Sunday attackers through an IP address.

He said that the intelligence officer had been arrested and was to be questioned by the CID.

However, he claimed the Military intelligence had ordered that the officer be transferred to their custody.

Fernando said that the information had been revealed at the hearings conducted by the Presidential Commission on the Easter Sunday attacks but has not been included in the report of the commission.

The MP also said that CID officers involved in the investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks have been transferred while Abeysekara was also transferred and later arrested soon after the Presidential elections in November.

A heated exchange ensued in Parliament when Fernando continued to make revelations over the Easter Sunday attacks.

The Government accused Fernando of attempting to mislead Parliament and the public.

However, Fernando said that he was speaking with responsibility and evidence in his hands.

Fernando said that the truth over the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks will soon be revealed to the public. (Colombo Gazette)