Fouzul Hameed celebrates life with the “Global Wedding Collection” at the Colombo Fashion Week

Sri Lanka’s menswear fashion icon Fouzul Hameed, unveiled his exotic “Global Wedding Collection” at the Colombo Fashion Week, the 2021 edition of Sri Lanka’s most prestigious fashion event that was held across 3 days at the Shangri-La Hotel.

The Global Wedding Collection is about celebrating life and was inspired by the rich, diversified cultures living peacefully within Sri Lanka for centuries. The Collection highlighted the extravagant wedding attires that included ethnic Sri Lankan wear, Indian wear, Indo-West wear, Western European wear, and outdoor/beach wear. The collection was masterfully blended with unbeatable quality, craftsmanship and artistically matched with premium accessories to intensify the mystique look. The exotic collection was created in some of the finest wool, linen and silk fabrics, while the splendor of nature, black, blue, and off-white colors were chosen to create the unique pieces to make the groom look extraordinary on his big day.

During the course of the CFW event, Fouzul Hameed also conducted the “Grooming the Groom & Groom Therapy”, a special discussion for grooms on developing and upgrading their personality to be on par with the bride on their big day. Brides are traditionally the priority on their wedding day and as a result a majority of the time and attention is spent on ensuring that they look and feel their best on their big day.

This special session was created by Fouzul Hameed to address the issue as to why the groom has not been given attention or a chance to shine on their big day and to fix this personality gap between brides and grooms by guiding grooms on how to look their best on their special day.

Managing Director of Hameedia Fouzul Hameed stated, “We are thrilled to be a part of this year’s Colombo Fashion Week where we got the opportunity to present our ‘Global Wedding Collection’. The exotic collection demonstrates how much more can be achieved when it comes to dressing up the groom to give him the extravagant look by using the highest quality materials, great designs and eye-catching colours. Also, one must remember that weddings need not be only about the bride and through the ‘Grooming the Groom & Groom Therapy’ session I was able to draw attention to how the groom can stand out on his big day.”

Any future grooms who want additional information on “Groom Therapy” can do so by contacting Fouzul Hameed via [email protected]