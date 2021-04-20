Emergency hotlines misused by the public

The public have been warned against misusing emergency hotlines after two women were arrested for giving false information.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said it has been noted that the Police emergency hotline has been misused by the public on multiple occasions.

He said two women from Dankotuwa have been arrested on charges of making a false tip-off via the Police emergency hotline, 119.

DIG Ajith Rohana said one woman had informed the Police Emergency Centre on Sunday (18) that a group of persons were attempting to launch an attack on the Dankotuwa Police station using explosives.

Upon being notified, the Dankotuwa Police had launched an investigation and had found that the tip-off was a fake alert.

Further investigations had led to the arrest of two women from the Dankotuwa area yesterday (19).

DIG Rohana said a 25-year-old woman has been identified as having made the false call using her sister’s telephone.

The suspect and her sister were arrested and produced before the Marawila Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The suspect was remanded till the 28th of April, while her sister was released on conditional bail.

The Dankotuwa Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

The Police Spokesman requested the public to refrain from misusing Government emergency hotlines.

DIG Ajith Rohana said Government institutions have introduced various emergency hotlines such as 119, 118, and 1997 for the public to receive help by providing information at a time of crisis.

He said the 119- Police emergency hotline has been introduced for the public to tip-off the Police in the event of a crime, accident or disaster situation.

DIG Rohana warned that legal action will be initiated against those misusing Government emergency hotlines. (Colombo Gazette)