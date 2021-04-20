DHL Express enhances customer experience with all-encompassing MyDHL+ business tool

DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, has moved all online content from DHL.com/Express to its new all-encompassing DHL business tool – MyDHL+ (https://mydhl.express.dhl/lk/en/home.html) ensuring a more seamless and flexible user experience for customers in Sri Lanka. MyDHL+ for Sri Lanka is now available for customers to use and benefit.

Moving towards the next level of excellence, MyDHL+ is mobile friendly and can be accessed on all mobile web platforms, integrating the functionality of 13 different applications on a single user-friendly platform.

“We’re pleased to expand our global ecosystem by including all express content in MyDHL+. This reduces complexity for our customers, as there are fewer sites to navigate for information, points of contact or services. Users of all types can now find everything necessary on this familiar platform for which we have received overwhelmingly positive feedback. We continue to invest in intensive research to keep improving its benefits,” stated Patrick Jairam, Vice President, Express Electronic Shipping Solutions, DHL Express.

All registered customers and guests are able to navigate across all shipping tasks with a wide range of online logistics tools via a one-stop shop instead of needing to access several DHL web portals. The MyDHL+ platform’s intuitive design provides convenient management of transactions as well as access to information and support – all in one place. MyDHL+ is available in 211 countries and territories and in 37 languages.

MyDHL+ was launched in 2018. The evolutionary industry-leading global shipping application brings new levels of speed and simplicity to the cross-border shipping process. Additionally, a new content search tool simplifies accessing information while key marketing pages appear in an updated and animated look and feel. Finding help is made easier with live chats, FAQs and other self-help features. Therefore, relevant content will be displayed based on user requirements. The DHL.com/Express website will be gradually phased out.

Commenting on the platform, Dimithri Perera, Country Manager, DHL Express Sri Lanka, said “The launch of MyDHL+ for Sri Lankan customers underscores our commitment to offer unparalleled service levels. Combining all tools and task on a one-stop-shop, the MyDHL+ platform provides many functionalities including better visibility, capabilities and convenience, ensuring our customers’ shipping experience is simple, fast and easy.”

DHL Express is a reliable partner in the logistics business: with more than one million Time Definite International (TDI) deliveries per day, DHL Express strives for excellence in customer service. The designers put a premium on the ease of use and state-of-the-art functionality to MyDHL+, in order to save customers time and hassle, whether it is a personal user shipping internationally for the first time, or a registered corporate user who relies on DHL services every day.