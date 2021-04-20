CSBM inaugurates the 7th consecutive batch for the Advanced Programme in Drug Enforcement Law

Colombo School of Business Management (CSBM) recently held the inauguration ceremony for the 7th consecutive batch of the ground breaking Advanced Certificate Course in Drug Enforcement Law. CSBM is a leading educational institute in the country offering Executive Educational Programmes. Advanced Certificate Course in Drug Enforcement Law is specifically designed for the Officers of Police, Armed Forces, Customs, Excise Department and Sri Lanka Ports Authority and the programme aims to trained participants in the areas related to Drug law Enforcement such as local, regional and international laws/acts/regulations and the steps from finding information to court proceedings. CSBM drives this initiative more as a national service with the objective of supporting the state in the battle against illicit drugs and therefore the programme is offered at a nominal fee.

The inauguration event was graced by the Chief Guest, Hon. Minister of Public Security, Rtd. Rear Admiral Dr. Sarath Weerasekara, Commissioner of Department of Excise, Mr. Kapila Kumarasinghe, General Daya Rathnayake, Chairman – Sri Lanka Ports Authority/Chairman – Colombo School of Business and Management (CSBM), Admiral Thisara Samarasinghe, Former Commander of Sri Lanka Navy/ Director – CINEC Campus, Rear Admiral J J Ranasinghe, former Vice Chancellor, General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University.

According to statistics, drug abuse in Sri Lanka is growing at an alarming rate and the countering by law enforcement is becoming less effective as the problem is outgrowing the law enforcement rapidly. On top of that, Sri Lanka’s is fast becoming a strategically important re-exporting hotspot in the international drug trafficking networks. A wide range of loopholes in the existing system from data collection and analysis of rackets to problems related to executing legal processes, hinder the war against drugs. It is estimated that the Heroin consumption in Sri Lanka exceeds 1478 Kgs annually and the law enforcement is only able to capture a fraction of that.

The Advanced Certificate in Drug Enforcement Law by CSBM aims to instill knowledge in the students about various types of drugs, drug racketeering, job roles of various enforcement agencies, inter-agency coordination, local/regional/international drug enforcement laws, regional and international cooperations/agreements and conventions related to drug enforcement.

The content of the course addresses the key areas; identifying drugs/drug types covering a broad range of topics such as history, trends and conducting lab tests, understanding of all local drug enforcement laws and regulations, understanding general laws and regulations related to legal processes, conducting raids and making arrests, covering a range of topics from managing informants to planning raids, International laws/agreements and conventions and communication and leadership skills. The course is complete with practical exercises and tests, presentations and group activities to test the students.

The course is conducted by resource personnel, veterans in the field drug enforcement with years of experience serving at various drug Enforcement agencies. Certificate programme opens a study path for students who can pursue higher education through Diploma, Higher National Diploma levels to obtain BSc degree. CSBM offers this course at a nominal fee more as a service to the state.

Colombo School of Business and Management (CSBM) offers academic, professional and executive educational programmes and the institute has earned a reputation for the executive education it offers for the professionals of both private and state sectors. As a leader in executive education, CSBM is committed to fulfill the training requirements of both private and state sector organizations and has gained expertise in this specialization. As a tertiary education institute registered with the Vocational Education Commission in Sri Lanka (TVEC), CSBM programmes are in full compliance with the SLQF (Sri Lanka Qualification Framework) and are locally and internationally recognized.