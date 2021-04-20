AG seeks appointment of trial-at-bar to try 17 suspects

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera has called for a trial-at-bar to be appointed to try the suspects implicated over the incident of causing damages to the statues of Lord Buddha in Mawanella.

The AG’s Coordinating Officer, State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said Attorney General Dappula de Livera had filed indictments at the Kegalle High Court today in this regard.

She said the indictments have been filed under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

The Chief Justice has been requested to appoint a trial-at-bar to try 17 suspects accused of causing damages to a number of Lord Buddha statues in Mawanella in December 2018.

The suspects include, Naufer Maulavi, Ibrahim Maulavi, M. Sajid, M. Sahid, Sadik Abdullah, Sainul Abdeen, and M. Milhan.

They have been accused of conspiracy to cause violence, inciting religious ill feeling and disharmony amongst communities by the destruction of five Buddha statues and another in the Mawanella area.

The Government recently named Naufer Maulavi as the mastermind behind the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara told reporters that Naufer Maulavi is currently detained and is among 32 suspects currently remanded on charges of murder. (Colombo Gazette)