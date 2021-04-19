UNP offers amnesty to defectors  

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

The United National Party (UNP) has offered an amnesty to party defectors.

UNP Chairman Vajira Abeywardena said that anyone returning to the party will not face any disciplinary action.

Abeywardena told Daily Mirror the UNP has issued an open call to those who left the party to return as the party regroups ahead of the next election.

A number of UNP members left the party after the last Parliamentary election and joined the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

Abeywardena said that the UNP is keen to secure the support of the Provincial Council members who left the party ahead of the next Provincial Council election.

He said that the UNP is currently reaching out to supporters at grass-root level after appointing new office bearers.