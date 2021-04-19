Supreme Court postpones further hearing into Port City Economic Commission Bill

The Supreme Court today postponed further hearing into the Port City Economic Commission Bill until tomorrow.

The court commenced hearings into the Bill today after a number of petitions had been filed.

The Supreme Court postponed further hearing of the petitions until 10 am tomorrow (20).

Several petitions were filed by various parties challenging the Port City Economic Commission Bill.

The Petitions were filed by the United National Party, Centre for Policy Alternatives, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna lawmaker Wijeyadasa Rajapaksa, and Veneral Muruttetuwe Ananada Thero. (Colombo Gazette)