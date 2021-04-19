Sri Lanka’s High Commission in Delhi closed after staff contract virus

Sri Lanka’s High Commission in New Delhi, India has been temporarily closed after a group of staff members had contracted COVID-19.

The Sri Lankan High Commission in India said its office will remain temporarily closed from today (19) until further notice.

It said the measures have been taken after some of its staff- members had tested positive for Covid-19.

The Sri Lankan High Commission in India will remain closed for quarantine purposes, it said.

The High Commission further advised the public to call +91-11-23010201 or email at [email protected] for emergency consular services.

Meanwhile, the Indian Government has enforced a lockdown in New Delhi from today.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that it has been decided to impose a lockdown in New Delhi, from 10 pm tonight to 6 am on Monday, 26th April. (Colombo Gazette)