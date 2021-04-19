Several Pakistan cities witness massive protests over detention of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan chief

Several cities in Pakistan witnessed protests over the detention of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Hussain Rizvi on Monday.

According to reports, he was detained to “maintain law and order”.

A senior police official told Dawn News he was taken into custody on Monday as a “pre-emptive measure” ahead of TLP’s April 20 deadline.

Protests broke out in all major cities of the country following the development, while a TLP worker was reportedly shot dead during a demonstration in Karachi, reports the newspaper.

TLP member Khalid Awan told Dawn that the TLP chief was taken into custody on the way back from leading a funeral prayer and was currently being kept at the Gulshan-i-Ravi police station. He said the government had “turned back on its promise” to expel the French ambassador by April 20 and took Rizvi into custody.

“We will not step back from our mission because of Saad Rizvi’s arrest,” he said.

TLP workers blocked roads and thoroughfares across the country after news of their leader’s detention emerged. (India Blooms)