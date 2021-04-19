Maximum security for churches on 21 April

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Maximum security will be provided for churches on 21 April during the anniversary of the Easter Sunday attacks.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that several churches are expected to hold special services on Wednesday 21 April to commemorate the victims of the Easter attacks.

He said that Police Headquarters has informed the respective Police stations to provide special security for the churches during the service.

The Police Spokesman said that discussions were held with the respective priests and pastors on the security measures to be enforced for the churches on Wednesday.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that senior Police officers will oversee the security plan for the churches during the commemoration services for the victims of the Easter attacks.

Over 250 people including 45 foreigners were killed when suicide bombers attacked two Catholic churches and a Protestant church during Easter worship services in multiple cities on 21 April 2019, as well as three five-star hotels in Colombo. More than 500 people were injured in the attacks.

The Islamic State was accused of having links to the attacks while the former Government was also accused of failing to prevent the bombings.

The Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith had claimed yesterday that politics was also linked to the Easter Sunday attacks.

Speaking at an event held in Borella this evening, the Archbishop said that religious extremism was not behind the Easter Sunday attacks.

He said that religious extremism was used by some to strengthen their political future.

Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith said that the Easter Sunday attacks was used to strengthen certain individuals. (Colombo Gazette)