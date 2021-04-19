Female Maharagama UC member arrested for assaulting another woman

A female member of the Maharagama Urban Council (UC) has been arrested for assaulting a fellow female councillor.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the 49-year-old woman had assaulted a 47-year-old UC member.

She was arrested based on a complaint filed at the Maharagama Police by the victim.

In her complaint, the victim had claimed that the suspect had assaulted her with her hands and pushed her over during the incident.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the incident had occurred within the Maharagama Urban Council premises on Thursday (15) afternoon.

Investigations conducted by the Maharagama Police had led to the arrest of the suspect, who was produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court today.

The victim has been admitted to the Sri Jayawardenepura hospital and is receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the assault.

The Maharagama Police is conducting further investigations into the incident. (Colombo Gazette)