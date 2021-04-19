Court frees Caroline Jurie and Chula on bail

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s court today freed Mrs. World 2020 Caroline Jurie and model Chula Padmendra on bail over the Mrs. Sri Lanka 2021 incident.

The two women were released on bail after appearing before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court, as the case filed on the incident was taken up for hearing today.

A case was filed by winner of the Mrs. Sri Lanka for Mrs. World pageant 2021 Pushpika de Silva, after she was uncrowned by the two women at the end of the event.

Jurie had uncrowned Pushpika on the grounds that she was a divorcee and was ineligible to contest the event.

However, it was later revealed by Pushpika that she was not a divorcee, after which she had filed a complaint with the Cinnamon Gardens Police against Jurie and Chula.

The Cinnamon Gardens Police recorded statements from the parties involved in the incident, following which Jurie and Chula were arrested and released on bail, with the case being set to be taken up for hearing today.

Thereafter, the organisers of the Mrs. Sri Lanka for Mrs. World pageant 2021 re-crowned Pushpika de Silva at a special event held in Colombo.

Meanwhile, the organisers have also refuted allegations that the pageant was fixed and had been held in a manner for Pushpika to win due to her political connections. (Colombo Gazette)