Random alcohol breath analyzer testing at expressway entry/exit points

Random alcohol breath analyzer testing will be carried out at expressway entry/exit points, the Police said today.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that a special operation was launched today (Sunday) to detect drunk drivers.

As part of the special operation, he said that random alcohol breath analyzer testing will be carried out at expressway entry/exit points.

The Police Spokesman said that breath analyzer testing will be carried out at other locations as well.

He said that between 13th April and 18th April a total of 1834 drunk drivers were arrested in Sri Lanka.

The Police also said that a total of 399 road accidents had been reported during this period while 52 people have been killed and 669 others sustained injuries as a result of road accidents during the same period.

As a result, a special operation was launched in Sri Lanka today to nab drunk drivers.

The Police warned motorists to avoid going behind the wheel after consuming alcohol. (Colombo Gazette)