Probe launched on claims Sri Lankan cricketer was involved in a brawl

An investigation has been launched on claims that a Sri Lankan cricketer was involved in a brawl during a recent function held at a hotel in the South.

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board said that an inquiry has been launched to ascertain the validity of certain media reports which cited that a national player was involved in a brawl during a recent function held at a hotel in the Southern part of the island.

The Management Committee of the SLC said that the discipline of the national players will be strictly monitored, and stern action will be taken against any individual in the event of proven misconduct on disciplinary grounds.

For this purpose, a new Code of behaviour applicable to the players has been promulgated by Sri Lanka Cricket, which will be enforced from the time the new contract becomes effective.

Sri Lanka Cricket is currently managed by a Management Committee until a new board is elected at the next Sri Lanka Cricket board election. (Colombo Gazette)