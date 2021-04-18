Muttiah Muralitharan admitted to Chennai hospital after cardiac issue

Sri Lanka spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai due to cardiac issues.

Sources have told Sportstar that the spinner, who turned 49 on Saturday, underwent a angioplasty and is currently stable.

Muralitharan is in India as part of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s coaching staff for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO, K Shanmugam, told Sportstar that Muralitharan underwent angioplasty on Sunday morning. “He got some scans done in Sri Lanka and when he was in Chennai, he consulted a few doctors and they suggested that he undergoes a procedure and it was done immediately,” Shanmugam said.

“He is absolutely fine now and should be fit to join the team in the next few days. He is doing fine,” the CEO said. (Colombo Gazette)