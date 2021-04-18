Health guidelines to be strictly enforced as schools resume

Health guidelines will be strictly enforced as schools resume for the second term tomorrow (Monday).

Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Professor Kapila Perera said that the existing health guidelines for schools will be enforced.

Professor Kapila Perera said that washing hands, maintaining social distancing and bringing food from home are the basic health requirements.

He said that so far new guidelines have not been issued for schools.

“We will follow the existing health guidelines until the health authorities issue new guidelines,” he said.

Professor Kapila Perera said that as per the existing guidelines, if there are 15 students in a class then all 15 can attend on the same day.

However, he said that if there are between 16 and 30 students then the class needs to be split into two where one set of students attend classes one week and the other the following week.

He said that if there are more than 31 students then the class must be split into three and ensure students attend classes at least three days a week.

Professor Kapila Perera said that the coronavirus is still spreading around the world and so the school authorities in Sri Lanka and parents must ensure the health guidelines are closely followed. (Colombo Gazette)