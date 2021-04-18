Archbishop claims politics linked to Easter Sunday attacks

The Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith today claimed that politics was also linked to the Easter Sunday attacks.

Speaking at an event held in Borella this evening, the Archbishop said that religious extremism was not behind the Easter Sunday attacks.

He said that religious extremism was used by some to strengthen their political future.

Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith said that the Easter Sunday attacks was used to strengthen certain individuals.

He appealed to the public to not use religion, race or language to harass another person.

The Archbishop also said that people’s lives should not be used to strengthen ones future.

His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith expressed these views after opening a monument at the Borella cemetery to commemorate the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks.

Over 250 people including 45 foreigners were killed when suicide bombers attacked two Catholic churches and a Protestant church during Easter worship services in multiple cities on 21 April 2019, as well as three five-star hotels in Colombo. More than 500 people were injured in the attacks.

The Islamic State was accused of having links to the attacks while the former Government was also accused of failing to prevent the bombings. (Colombo Gazette)