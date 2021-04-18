Another leukemia patient dies of Covid in Sri Lanka

Another leukemia patient has died of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka, the Government said today.

The patient had been receiving treatment at the Apeksha Hospital in Maharagama before being transferred to the IDH hospital in Angoda.

The Government Information Department said that the latest victim is a 52-year-old male resident of Pitabeddara.

He was diagnosed as being infected with the coronavirus and was transferred from the Apeksha Hospital in Maharagama to the IDH hospital in Angoda where he died.

The cause of death was mentioned as COVID pneumonia and acute leukemia.

His death took the coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka to 618 today.

A number of leukemia patients are among the coronavirus victims in Sri Lanka.

On 16 April a 59-year-old female resident of Chawakachcheri died as a result of the coronavirus and chronic leukemia. (Colombo Gazette)