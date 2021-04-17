SLPP to take disciplinary action on Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is to take disciplinary action on SLPP Parliamentarian Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe after he criticised the Government and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

SLPP member and Cabinet spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella said that the SLPP has a system in place to deal with matters like this and take disciplinary action and that system will be followed.

He also added that Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe’s political history and behaviour is well known by the public.

Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe had claimed yesterday that he was verbally abused and threatened by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He said that the President had abused him during a telephone conversation.

The Government MP had raised concerns in public over the Port City Economic Commission Bill and the serious implications that may arise from it.

He said the President had then contacted him and spoken in an abusive and threatening manner.

Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said that he expected the President to speak in a diplomatic manner as a President should.

“However, he spoke in a manner not suitable to a State leader,” he said.

Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said that he had no option but to respond in the same tone.

“We have concerns over our safety now,” he said.

He also said that he had complained to the Police over the threat.

Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said that the President had threatened others in the same manner as well. (Colombo Gazette)